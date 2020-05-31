Letter: COVID-19 doesn’t care about your freedom

Mother Nature and COVID-19 don’t give a horse’s patootie about Americans waking up and living in a Free Country.
The virus’ existence depends on infecting and killing as many humans as possible. That’s its prime directive. The virus doesn’t think about politics or culture or faith. It is non-thinking. It moves invisibly looking for entries into human bodies. Once in, it is a death-match.
So, if you feel fit enough for this fight and you don’t want to wear a mask then don’t. But here’s a suggestion: Don’t Breathe!
Tom Herman
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
