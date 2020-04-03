Letter: COVID-19 Epidemiology

Shortages of protective gear, masks and ventilators obviously need to be the top priority to protect our first responders and healthcare workers. However, equally important is the availability of cleansing wipes, hand sanitizer and protective masks for the general public. We all use ATM machines, point of sale keypads and handle money when we venture out for supplies to “shelter in place.” Each of these activities comes with the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 from a previous user. Equal emphasis needs to be placed on resupplying and distributing these PREVENTIVE items to stop the transmission of the Coronavirus in the first place.
Yes, the US now leads the world in reported COVID-19 cases. However, no country has the ability to perform more laboratory tests (and find more positives) than the US - and this is increasing daily. All world statistics are grossly under-reported, more so with underdeveloped countries.
Stay safe out there Tucson!
Scott Saylor
Northeast side
