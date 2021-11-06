Letter: COVID 19 failure in Arizona

The world has been fighting the awful battle with COVID 19 for almost two years. The medical professionals have been trying hard to guide us towards health safety but Arizona is not listening and is ignoring their advice. The tools like readily available vaccines and indoor mask wearing has not been adopted by enough citizens. The positivity rate should be lower than it is. Other states and countries have successfully lowered their infection rate. Why can’t Arizona do the same?
Vera Luey
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.