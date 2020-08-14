Letter: Covid 19 Fallacies

If you are watching the news, you are hearing numerous fallacies in regard to the Covid 19 virus. Before immediately placing me into the group that doesn't believe there is a virus, I believe that the virus exists and is deadly to those already compromised. The largest fallacy being reported is the suggestion that the spread of this virus can in any way be controlled after it has been here since last year. The definition of pandemic is an out break of of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population. After this much time, no amount of hand washing and mask wearing will stop the spread. America should be concentrating every dollar and all our energy on developing a vaccine and taking care of the compromised who are already sick, which includes improving all of our immune systems to reduce the number of citizens that will become compromised.
Kevin Marschke
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
