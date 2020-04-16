Letter: COVID-19 heros and heroines

This country has now seen the emergence of a host of new heroes and heroines, our doctors, nurses, all members of medical staffs around the country who toil under the worst of conditions any human can imagine. And yet they must do so, so many of them, without the proper personal protective equipment (PPEs) that they so desperately need to keep themselves and their patients safe. My heart bleeds for each and every one of them. It is incumbent upon our federal government to provide them with these life-saving garments and masks as soon as possible. There should be no politics, no red states vs blue states. We are all in this horrific health battle together.
Our heartfelt thanks also to other essential workers for all they do to to make life less complicated: Our new front line responders, grocery clerks and workers, restaurant chefs and workers, waste management workers. And of course our postal workers and newspaper deliverers. Thank all of you at the Star who also provide us with a sense of normalcy with your insightful cartoons and opinion pieces, not to mention the puzzles and cryptoquips and jumbles which we now have time to enjoy. Our morning coffee would not taste the same if we didn't have the paper to enjoy as we sipped. Thank you all for providing us with a sense of normalcy.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!