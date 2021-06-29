Letter: COVID 19 in June, 2021

Covid 19 struck the United States 16 months ago and was devastating, with over 600,000 deaths and 23 million people contracting the virus. The result was ruination of our economy and a potential long-term negative effect of our way of life. With the access of viable and widespread vaccines, anyone inoculated is SAFE. Those who choose not to get the vaccine are at risk, but it is a personal choice. Regardless, it is time to get back to normal and stop living in fear. There is no excuse to not work or pursue other activities due to fear of Covid; just get vaccinated. Covid deaths and cases have decreased to levels of the first days of the pandemic. Our goal now should be to resume normal activities, resume contact with family and friends, and take advantage of all this wonderful country offers. Let us get our kids back in school and get this economy moving. What needs to stop is the continual fear and finger pointing.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
