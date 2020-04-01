Letter: Covid 19 Incompetence

The administrations handling of the COVID-19 emergency has been dismal. Trumps first response was denial, calling it fake news. He then spent a couple of weeks waffling about its severity and finally after 6 weeks and and a stock market crash we got a little action. But as of today it's the state governors and city mayors who are leading the response. Trumps response has been to cancel incoming flights leaving thousands of Americans stranded overseas and pumping money into the economy while workers are home bound and citizens are dying. Forward planning was non-existent as evidenced by the lack of test kits, face masks and ventilators. The panic buying indicates the public has no confidence in the administrations ability to handle things. This country needs better leadership than it is getting from the Trump administration or a lot more of our lives and incomes will be at risk.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
