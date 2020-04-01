Letter: Covid 19 Incompetence
View Comments

Letter: Covid 19 Incompetence

The administrations handling of the COVID-19 emergency has been dismal. Trumps first response was denial, calling it fake news. He then spent a couple of weeks waffling about its severity and finally after 6 weeks and and a stock market crash we got a little action. But as of today it's the state governors and city mayors who are leading the response. Trumps response has been to cancel incoming flights leaving thousands of Americans stranded overseas and pumping money into the economy while workers are home bound and citizens are dying. Forward planning was non-existent as evidenced by the lack of test kits, face masks and ventilators. The panic buying indicates the public has no confidence in the administrations ability to handle things. This country needs better leadership than it is getting from the Trump administration or a lot more of our lives and incomes will be at risk.

John Kuisti

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News