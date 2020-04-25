Letter: Covid-19 Lets do it for them!

As our nation strives to supersede the horrific virus pandemic, let us remember the forbearance in our forefathers of the greatest generation. Their challenges were greater than ours of today. Surely today’s populace can seek to match their courage in fighting this war and anxiety.
Indeed, we contemplate the day when normal convivial civilization shall resume. We must show perseverance until then. That victorious day will be one of ecstatic euphoria! Not unlike V-E or V-J Day.
One famous melody of that era was: When the lights go on again all over the world… and they did.
Service persons handed baby boomers peace and prosperity on a platinum platter. Economic planning created a newer world. Let’s accomplish this as well.
Hopefully, monuments will be dedicated to medicine, first responders, the stricken and deceased. Then we will ponder this global tragedy.
Perhaps some entity will initiate a holiday in August in remembrance. Moreover, renewed hope will tie the world together once again!
Mike Hamilton
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!