Letter: COVID-19 LIVING WILL
Letter: COVID-19 LIVING WILL

Please copy and sign the following if you wish to remain unmasked and unvaccinated:

COVID-19 LIVING WILL

I believe I have a right not to wear a mask to protect me and others from the covid-19 virus. I also am not getting vaccinated for the covid-19 virus. If I get the covid-19 virus, I do not want to be hospitalized. I do not want my life to be prolonged, and I do not want life-sustaining treatment, beyond comfort care, that will serve only to artificially delay the moment of my death.

Dated:

___________________________

Signature

Ruben Teran

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

