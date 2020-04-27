Letter: COVID-19 Masks and Political Party

Dear Editor, This is just an observation on my part. About once a week to 10 days, I venture out of my home to the supermarket and re-supply. Being a good citizen, I don a mask, sanitize my hands before entering the store and again when I leave. While looking around the store, I have noticed about 60% of other shoppers wearing masks too. The other 40% without masks are people of all ages. It occurred to me after watching the news, most of those protesting at state capitals to have their governments to re-open society, do not wear masks and are standing right next to each other. I am going to take a leap here and say that non-mask wearers are mostly following the tweets of our president to rage against their states to reopen. It is more important for him to have the economy humming again when November rolls around at the expense of lives or secondary wave of COVID-19. Am I right?
Tony Strungis
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
