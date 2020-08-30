Letter: COVID-19 Milestones

The death toll of COVID-19 has passed past 180,000, over 3 times the number of American lives lost in Vietnam. Three times!
Imagine for a second, the Vietnam Wall in Washington 3 times as long as it is, with all these COVID-19 names on it. But our President still declines to take responsibility. It is what it is, he says.
The Vietnam War tore our country apart and eventually drove a President from the White House. COVID-19 is posing an equally serious test.
Our response to date illustrates two things: first, we have done worse than any other country in the world; and, second, that response is a result of decisions taken, and not taken, by President Trump.
He now says that America will not be safe under Joe Biden. Really? Compared to the 180,000 plus lives we have lost under President Trump?
It's time to make a choice. Make it on facts, not fear.
Gene Griffithd
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!