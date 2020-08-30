 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: COVID-19 Milestones
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 Milestones

The death toll of COVID-19 has passed past 180,000, over 3 times the number of American lives lost in Vietnam. Three times!

Imagine for a second, the Vietnam Wall in Washington 3 times as long as it is, with all these COVID-19 names on it. But our President still declines to take responsibility. It is what it is, he says.

The Vietnam War tore our country apart and eventually drove a President from the White House. COVID-19 is posing an equally serious test.

Our response to date illustrates two things: first, we have done worse than any other country in the world; and, second, that response is a result of decisions taken, and not taken, by President Trump.

He now says that America will not be safe under Joe Biden. Really? Compared to the 180,000 plus lives we have lost under President Trump?

It's time to make a choice. Make it on facts, not fear.

Gene Griffithd

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News