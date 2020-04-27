Letter: COVID-19 missinformation

I applaud your efforts to control misinformation. However I no longer trust the organizations that are doing the filtering, Google, Facebook and now the paper. Instead of hiding comments due to your interpretation, I think it would be better to flag such comments, so that I can still determine how I will handle that information. I am more interested in what people are thinking. Then I can decide if the opinion is worth further research.
Patrick Wilson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
