Letter: COVID-19 missinformation
View Comments

Letter: COVID-19 missinformation

I applaud your efforts to control misinformation. However I no longer trust the organizations that are doing the filtering, Google, Facebook and now the paper. Instead of hiding comments due to your interpretation, I think it would be better to flag such comments, so that I can still determine how I will handle that information. I am more interested in what people are thinking. Then I can decide if the opinion is worth further research.

Patrick Wilson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

One letter writer believes it's time for the country to move toward a universal vote by mail system, while another contends that Dems can do better than Andrew Cuomo for a candidate, in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News