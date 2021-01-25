 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID-19: Natural Immunity and Diet
Natural Immunity: Individuals naturally infected with the virus are exposed to the entire viral genome. In response, the body has produced antibodies to the entire viral genome including sequences necessary for viral viability that are not amenable to viable viral mutations.

Further, for those infected with this virus, the research emphasis should be on the development of Anti-Inflammatory drugs and a suggested Diet that includes a preponderance of Anti-Inflammatory foods (Fruit and Vegetables)!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

