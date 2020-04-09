Letter: Covid-19 news briefs are just mini-rallies for Trump

It is crystal clear to this professionally trained observer of human behavior that the almost daily “news” briefings provided by Trump are nothing other than political mini-rallies so the current Oval Office occupant can continue to lie, obfuscate and fallaciously brag about his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is obviously abusing his current position to stay in the spotlight. You can blame Ronald Reagan and G.H.W. Bush for abolition of the “Fairness Doctrine” and for blocking attempts to revive it, while current Republicans continue their shameless legacy of sabotaging effective democracy.
I think the only responsible action by legitimate news media outlets today is to broadcast only those portions of these mini-rallies which feature the experts relaying relevant and factual information. Let Fox “news” continue their championing of Trump, since their viewers are already immune to facts.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
