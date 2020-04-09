Letter: Covid-19 news briefs are just mini-rallies for Trump
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19 news briefs are just mini-rallies for Trump

It is crystal clear to this professionally trained observer of human behavior that the almost daily “news” briefings provided by Trump are nothing other than political mini-rallies so the current Oval Office occupant can continue to lie, obfuscate and fallaciously brag about his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is obviously abusing his current position to stay in the spotlight. You can blame Ronald Reagan and G.H.W. Bush for abolition of the “Fairness Doctrine” and for blocking attempts to revive it, while current Republicans continue their shameless legacy of sabotaging effective democracy.

I think the only responsible action by legitimate news media outlets today is to broadcast only those portions of these mini-rallies which feature the experts relaying relevant and factual information. Let Fox “news” continue their championing of Trump, since their viewers are already immune to facts.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News