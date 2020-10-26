Letter: COVID 19 Optimism

As a Star reader since 2015, I believe it is time for a little good news in the paper. The New York Times, an avowed opponent of President Trump, on Oct. 12 published an article by their science editor, Donald G. Mcneil, Jr. that was entitled "A Dose of Opimism as the Pandemic rages on." A few quotes from the article; "Experts are saying, with genuine confidence, that the pandemic in the United States will be over far sooner than expected, possibly by the middle of next year." "Another good omen: Although in the spring health experts were fearful that a bad winter flu season could send thousands of patients to hospitals, all competing for ventilators and medical attention, the possibility of a "twindemic" of coronavirus and flu seems far less likely." Operation "Warpspeed" seems to be working.
Can we give the president a little credit for a change, instead of the constant criticism inflicted by most Star letter writers?
Michael Golter
Vail
