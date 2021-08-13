Letter: COVID-19 Policy In Schools and a Peanut

As a retired high school principal in Tucson Unified School District, I am proud that our Governing Board is choosing to enact policy to keep schools safe. Without question, that must be the first priority of schools.
Recently, I heard some politician from another state being interviewed about whether mask wearing should be mandated in schools. He responded, as others have, that they were going to let parents decide what was best for their children. Really? It was then that I asked myself, what about other people’s children? What about doing something because it served others in our society?
It was then that I remembered the peanut. If someone in a school has a deadly peanut allergy, peanuts or their derivatives are outlawed! Signs are posted everywhere! Letters, including what cannot enter the school, plus lists of acceptable treats, with stores that can provide said goodies, are included. Teachers teach about the danger, and everyone, and I mean everyone, is on high alert. A peanut, not a mask.
Barbara Wayne
Foothills
