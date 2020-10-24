Letter: COVID-19 Relief Bill

COVID-19 cases in Arizona remain high: 222,000 cases, according to a recent Star article. Arizonans are at continued risk not only of contracting the virus but also economic devastation.
More than 1.6 million Arizonans have filed for unemployment. Families don’t have enough to cover basic needs, and financial-assistance programs are being eliminated. This month the Salt River Project, a Phoenix-area electric utility, lifted its moratorium on shut-offs. Across the state, cities are starting to shut off water.
Cutting off utilities is unconscionable when we need to wash our hands often and many of us are working from home. Families who lose power and water are put at risk, and so are communities when more people need to enter public spaces to access basic services no longer available at home.
Senator Martha McSally must push for a COVID-19 relief bill that helps Arizona families stay safe throughout the pandemic, pay utility bills, and gain access to other life-saving services and programs.
Cybele Knowles
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!