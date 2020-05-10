Letter: COVID-19 testing vs "looking good"
Letter: COVID-19 testing vs "looking good"

All experts acknowledge we can only return to "normal" with adequate testing and contact tracing. Wednesday, Trump said,"In a way, by doing all this testing we make ourselves look bad." Trump this isn't a beauty contest. This is exercising your constitutional responsibility to protect US citizens. Frankly, you are failing. My God. How many more people must get sick and/or die before sane governance takes over? We do look bad. We look bad because rather than treating COVID-19 as the national danger it is, Trump and his administration and, yes, Congress too, has viewed it as a partisan contest. It's time for a national plan, adequate testing/contact tracing/isolation and stay at home as required and LEADERSHIP so we can maybe "look good" again.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

