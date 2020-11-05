Letter: Covid-19 testing

The President has come up with a method for eliminating all disease in the United States; stop medical testing. After all, the United States has a significant amount of Covid-19 because it conducts lots of tests.
Based upon this logic, if we stopped doing all medical testing, all disease would disappear since most diseases or conditions are diagnosed by medical testing. Think of all the money that would be saved since hospitals and other medical facilities would no longer have to purchase or maintain expensive diagnostic medical equipment. We would also no longer incur the costs incurred in treating the diseases these tests diagnose.
Medical testing does not cause disease. It permits our doctors and other health care professionals to diagnose our condition and provide us with appropriate medical card.
Fred Hirsh
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
