Letter: COVID 19 Treatments vs Fear of more cases

One of the biggest disappointments in the media reporting and medical response to the COVID 19 virus is the lack of information about treatment options. We are daily inundated with data about the number of cases when we should be asking about the data surrounding the number of deaths. What have we learned since March? What treatment protocols do they follow in South Korea, one of the so-called success stories. What is Dr Faucci doing every day to investigate how other countries deal with serious patients? Are there medications that minimize the symptoms and allow the patient to recover? Is a ventilator the only option when breathing difficulty arises? Are there any older vaccines that might slow the progress or minimize the effects of the virus? The focus should be on treatment and recovery statistics not the overwhelming emphasis on cases. But that sense of success and living through this pandemic doesn’t sell like the fear of more new cases.
Al Oakland
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
