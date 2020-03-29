Letter: Covid-19 triage
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19 triage

Advocates for the mentally disabled are dumping on Alabama for setting standards of who will be given preference if the system is overwhelmed. I believe Alabama is doing the right thing. It’s called triage. In a situation like this, choices must be made. To me, the choice must be about continuity and those who have a future: young adults with families, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, educators, medical researchers, political leaders. I say this as a relatively healthy 78 year old, who would really be ticked off if I were saved over a person with a whole life to live.

Alfred Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News