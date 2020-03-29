Letter: Covid-19 triage

Advocates for the mentally disabled are dumping on Alabama for setting standards of who will be given preference if the system is overwhelmed. I believe Alabama is doing the right thing. It’s called triage. In a situation like this, choices must be made. To me, the choice must be about continuity and those who have a future: young adults with families, doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, educators, medical researchers, political leaders. I say this as a relatively healthy 78 year old, who would really be ticked off if I were saved over a person with a whole life to live.
Alfred Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
