Letter: COVID-19 Vaccination Effort--Success

Over the past week, as part of Southern Arizona’s Medical Reserve Corps, I have vaccinated hundreds of my fellow healthcare workers for COVID-19—and been vaccinated myself. That is not unique. We have an entire team doing the vaccinations in Southern Arizona and thousands of my health professional cohorts across the country are similarly vaccinating their colleagues.
What is strange, is that in Spring 2020, I published an article that was highly skeptical that we would produce a safe and effective vaccine . My fear was that politics, greed, slipshod science and a dangerously abbreviated approval process would result in a poor product that politicians could foist on an unsuspecting public. I was wrong!
My colleagues who have received the shots have been overjoyed; some have shouted with joy or wept with relief. I am honored to be among those delivering the medications and implore everyone to take the needle in the arm when it is offered to them.
Kenneth Iserson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.