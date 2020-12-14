Letter: COVID-19 vaccine distribution problems

I can see it coming! In the next few months tens of millions of people in the U.S. will receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Since we don't live in a perfect world the distribution of these shots will cause many controversies and injustices. The main controversy is should the U.S. companies that developed the vaccines sell some to foreign countries? If so, how much and when? The injustices will be: Even though the CDC will give guidance, each state will decide how to distribute their allocation of the shots-these state distribution regulations will be very political. In addition, there will be many situations where the state regs will cause specific harm and there will also be many highly publicized anecdotal instances of discrimination against minorities and favoritism toward non-minorities. I can see it coming!
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
