Letter: Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

News that there may not be enough vaccine for everyone does not take into consideration the 74+ million Trumpsters and pandemic deniers that voted last month. Certainly these citizens would not be hypocritical enough to accept a vaccine for a non-existent malady. Surely the Arizona legislators who have refused to wear masks or take other precautions will refuse the vaccine. NOT!
Don Besse
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
