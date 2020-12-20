 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid-19 vaccine distribution.
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19 vaccine distribution.

News that there may not be enough vaccine for everyone does not take into consideration the 74+ million Trumpsters and pandemic deniers that voted last month. Certainly these citizens would not be hypocritical enough to accept a vaccine for a non-existent malady. Surely the Arizona legislators who have refused to wear masks or take other precautions will refuse the vaccine. NOT!

Don Besse

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News