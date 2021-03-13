Letter: Covid-19 vaccine enforcement

The Covid-19 vaccines should be mandatory or at least more enforced to take it. During this current pandemic, people must take action to stop this situation and move this country forward. The article said, "So, we urge you to get vaccinated when it is available to you," Obama says. "Roll up your sleeve and do your part," Bush says. "This is our shot," Clinton says. "Now it is up to you," Carter concludes, as an image of the smiling former President holding his vaccine card closes the ad." This shows multiple ex-presidents that already did their part to help get rid of this pandemic. I agree with the presidents because this vaccine gives us "hope" as Barack Obama said, to stop or at least lower the cases of Covid-19. To conclude, Covid-19 vaccines aren't being enforced enough, and they should be because there is nothing to be afraid of.
Hector Curiel
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.