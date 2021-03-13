 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid-19 vaccine enforcement
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19 vaccine enforcement

  • Comments

The Covid-19 vaccines should be mandatory or at least more enforced to take it. During this current pandemic, people must take action to stop this situation and move this country forward. The article said, "So, we urge you to get vaccinated when it is available to you," Obama says. "Roll up your sleeve and do your part," Bush says. "This is our shot," Clinton says. "Now it is up to you," Carter concludes, as an image of the smiling former President holding his vaccine card closes the ad." This shows multiple ex-presidents that already did their part to help get rid of this pandemic. I agree with the presidents because this vaccine gives us "hope" as Barack Obama said, to stop or at least lower the cases of Covid-19. To conclude, Covid-19 vaccines aren't being enforced enough, and they should be because there is nothing to be afraid of.

Hector Curiel

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: A letter writer claiming to represent Real Christians Against Dinosaurs writes that much of Tucson's misfortune can be traced back to "Roxy the T-Rex, the rattlesnake bridge and many others." An intriguing hypothesis . . .

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: Nearly every other letter writer has something to say about a decision they agree or disagree with Tucson Mayor Regina Romero making (or not making). Read their complaints (and praise) in our Monday edition of Letters to the Editor

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park Zoo

PLEASE do not let this small group of special interest people stop the Asian addition = this expansion has been discussed for years and approv…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News