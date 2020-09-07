Letter: Covid 19 Vaccine for Whom?

Imagine the ineptitude and corruption of the current administration’s vaccine rollout when it finally comes… There were an estimated 1500 Americans present at Thursday’s RNC White House Presidential acceptance speech. All evidence revealed that the CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing were ignored. These “friends” (sycophants and donors) will be first in line for the vaccine. All the ineptitude and corruption of the past 3 1/2 years point to this expected outcome. It then follows that the last in line will be our essential workers. We must prevent this: VOTE this inept and corrupt administration out.
Connie Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
