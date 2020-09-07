 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid 19 Vaccine for Whom?
View Comments

Letter: Covid 19 Vaccine for Whom?

Imagine the ineptitude and corruption of the current administration’s vaccine rollout when it finally comes… There were an estimated 1500 Americans present at Thursday’s RNC White House Presidential acceptance speech. All evidence revealed that the CDC guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing were ignored. These “friends” (sycophants and donors) will be first in line for the vaccine. All the ineptitude and corruption of the past 3 1/2 years point to this expected outcome. It then follows that the last in line will be our essential workers. We must prevent this: VOTE this inept and corrupt administration out.

Connie Lewis

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News