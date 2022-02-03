 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE
Who but our Republican legislators would think to penalize the businesses that force their workers to get vaccinated? Two to three out of a thousand will have serious reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. Now let’s look at this from the other perspective. When employees are exposed to the Corona virus at work and get sick, how much should we fine the businesses that don’t have a vaccine mandate? Shouldn’t they be penalized when their employees are exposed and get sick? One in 6 of these will suffer severe problems (verses 2 to 3 out of a 1000 who may suffer serious reactions from the vaccine). Of course, if you are older or have health issues, the odds of severe problems are even greater. What about the immune compromised spouse or child or parent this employee might later infect? Maybe Arizona’s current death rate from COVID-19 (fourth in the nation) has something to do with our Republican legislators politicized approach to defeating this virus.

Kenneth Cohn, DVM

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

