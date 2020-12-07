Letter: COVID-19 vaccine

A big question not asked/answered is "how long is the Covid19 vaccine(s) good for, once a vail has been removed for the extreme temperature it has been stored at? Is it injected while at the cold temperature? How many doses in a vial? How long is the last dose in the vial good for, once the vial has been removed from cold storage? How can doses be keep extremely cold while being transported into rural areas? Would you accept a freezing cold dose of vaccine or one from a vial that has been opened and at room temperature for Lord only knows how long? Media needs to ask "hard questions"
fred mansmith
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
