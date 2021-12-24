Letter: Covid-19 Variants & Big Pharma

Dr. Fauci stated on CNN's State of the Union, that the Omicron variant will cause a record death rate. He and the rest of the media medical entourage have told us that the unvaccinated are where the variants develop. This same entourage has informed us that Omicron came from South Africa, which has a vaccination percentage of less than 10%. If these "scientists" know that the unvaccinated people are the cause for these variants, and South Africa, South American countries and many of the poor countries in the world are basically unvaccinated, why are we not forcing Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen to send vaccinations to these places and stop the variants from developing? We are being told the vaccines are free for Americans, but Pfizer and Moderna are reporting billions in profits. How is that possible? Is the reason these poor countries are not being vaccinated because their countries won't pay? Does that not make Big Pharma culpable for the variant deaths?
Kevin Marschke
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.