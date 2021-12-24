 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Copenhagen Imports
Letter: Covid-19 Variants & Big Pharma
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19 Variants & Big Pharma

  • Comments

Dr. Fauci stated on CNN's State of the Union, that the Omicron variant will cause a record death rate. He and the rest of the media medical entourage have told us that the unvaccinated are where the variants develop. This same entourage has informed us that Omicron came from South Africa, which has a vaccination percentage of less than 10%. If these "scientists" know that the unvaccinated people are the cause for these variants, and South Africa, South American countries and many of the poor countries in the world are basically unvaccinated, why are we not forcing Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen to send vaccinations to these places and stop the variants from developing? We are being told the vaccines are free for Americans, but Pfizer and Moderna are reporting billions in profits. How is that possible? Is the reason these poor countries are not being vaccinated because their countries won't pay? Does that not make Big Pharma culpable for the variant deaths?

Kevin Marschke

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: lying

for far too long now Americans have accepted lying as a way of being. Trumpism is a lie, it is an existence which lives on lies. People go to …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News