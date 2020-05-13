Letter: Covid-19 White House tests and opening the economy

Trump’s disregard for the life of anyone else is again on full display. No one should be surprised. Cadet bone spurs was too afraid to fight in Vietnam, as millions of us did. Now that two White House aides have COVID-19, he reportedly became “lava level” angry and took steps to protect himself.. Apparently this germaphobe is terrified that he’ll contract it.
He constantly exhorts people to return to work while little or no testing and contact tracing is provided. Yet anyone in proximity to Trump is given a test with results in 15 minutes, tests that are unavailable to most. Many aides must now wear masks, although Trump refuses because it might make him look “ridiculous”. This means that he is less likely to be infected from others, but he could asymptomatically infect them.
This lack of leadership is his hallmark – a man who is incapable of dealing with the pandemic and the job in general.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!