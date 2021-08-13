 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID 19
Letter: COVID 19

Instead of indignation and finger pointing, I'd like to suggest that everyone just step back, take a breath, and think for a minute. COVID 19 is a brand new disease. Scientists are pedaling as fast as they can, learning as they go. They issue guidelines based on the data they have; as new data comes in, guidelines can change. I think they've done a remarkable job, delivering a safe and effective vaccine in record time, but this isn't a simple math problem with a simple answer; there are many, many variables, and those variables will necessitate changes in guidelines. Children want simple yes/no answers, but as adults, we should understand that isn't always possible. We all need to show some respect for what these virologists have accomplished and patience as they work to eradicate this devastating disease. The sooner we do, the sooner our lives can return to normal.

Carol Conniff

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

