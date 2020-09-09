Letter: COVID-19

We are in the middle of a GLOBAL PANDEMIC. Just because we want it to go away doesn't mean it has gone away. Americans are generally impatient, spoiled people who don't like to be bothered by inconvenience and have short attention spans. There are, as of this writing, over 188,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the United States (averaging 1,000 per day). If these deaths were from a war, EVERYONE would be upset and want our government to do something to stop the carnage. If we saw nightly television broadcasts with video footage of body bags stacked up in freezer trucks and pictures of people right before they were zipped up, EVERYONE would be horrified. Josef Stalin said that one man's death from hunger is a tragedy; one million deaths is a statistic. Have we become that brutally callous? Wear a mask.
Maria (Mimi) Kross
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!