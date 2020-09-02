Letter: COVID-19

I keep seeing on social media and the conservative press that it was ridiculous to shut down the country’s economy when less than .1 tenth of 1 percent of the population was succumbing to the effects of this flu type virus.
Now I wonder how that would affect you if it were a family member lying, out of reach in ICU, on a ventilator possibly taking their last, or maybe life saving breaths, with you helplessly outside the hospital hoping for a full recovery.
One tenth of one percent but all of sudden that percentage for the families involved becomes one hundred percent and they lose a loved one or they recover but for those outside of this situation here is no reason halt the economy because, after all it is just a flu virus.
Please, please wear your mask practice CDC guidelines and hope for heaven’s sake you or any of your family do not come down with this insidious disease.
Larry Huff
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
