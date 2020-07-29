Letter: COVID-19
Letter: COVID-19

Mr. President, there is only one way to economic recovery and a path forward for our and your country. That way forward is masks, social distancing, small gatherings, closing down of businesses as we did in April, test, trace, quarantine, and document, and for gosh sake hold off on in-person school starts this fall. The last thing that we need are thousands of sick teachers and children, both the back-bone of the future of our comeback, this nation, and economic growth. We will comeback with keen national leadership and appropriate policy. Please, please forget and forgive what happened and how we dealt with this crisis in the past and let's now, today, look forward to how we beat this virus. Science is key and the 'coin of the realm'. Please employ our best and our brightest. I implore you.

John Van Echo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

