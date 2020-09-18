Letter: COVID 19

Imagine this. Imagine a leader who didn't constantly lie to us. Imagine a leader who said in February, there is a dangerous airborne disease coming, but we can beat it by wearing masks, distancing, and not gathering in large groups. Imagine a leader who didn't contradict doctors and public health experts, but used the pandemic playbook left to him by his predecessor to roll out a coordinated national plan to fight this virus. Imagine a leader who was not, even now defying state and local laws by holding large campaign events with cheering crowds to stroke his fragile ego, and still ridiculing people who wear masks. What would our world be like today? How many of those nearly 200,000 Americans didn't have to die? How many more will die in service of his dishonesty and arrogance? Just imagine. And please think about that in November.
Carol Conniff
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
