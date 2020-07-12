Letter: Covid-19
I'm a physician and I don't understand. This nation has lost 130,000 American lives this year to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our president says we are doing great. He says we are only showing more cases because we are testing more people than any other country. More testing does not fill our ICUs and kill our fellow citizens. We have lost more than twice as many American lives as were lost in the entire Vietnam war.

Where is our fighter pilot senator? Is she more concerned about keeping the advertising money from Trump supporters than taking care of our state? More concerned about winning an election? Why is she not in the President's office every day with every other senator that she can get to fight to save American lives. How can they keep saying it is a hoax. My daughter works in the Flagstaff hospital on the COVID unit. She gets to hold up the ipad so that families can say goodbye to their loved ones.

Robert Beren

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

