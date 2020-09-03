 Skip to main content
Letter: Covid-19
"Where is the OUTRAGE"

180,000 American lives lost in less than eight months. That is more American lives lost than the Korean, VietNamese, Iraqi & Afghani Wars combined, twenty-five times the American casualties suffered at Gettysburg, more than 150% of the American casualties during the First World War, or the equivalent of sixty (60) "911"s. This did not occur during Obama's administration, nor during Biden's administration but during Trump's administration. Now this incumbent administration has chosen to "slow the testing down" in order to lessen the statistical truth that more Americans are suffering and dying needlessly during this administration than any other in modern history. We've had two chances to rectify the situation, we may not get a third. It is up to each of us (WE the People) therefore to rectify the situation and cast a ballot in the 2020 election for our democratic system of government rather than this "fear and loathing" that permeates this incumbent administration. I ask all of America "where is the outrage?"

Paul DiCaro

Northwest side

