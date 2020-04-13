Letter: COVID-19

We need the military to handle this situation, COVID-19, before many more die. We have seen the military go into all sorts of calamities & organize on the run. This is a war, politics can not do this.
We no longer need the pettiness and disorganization. We have NEVER seen this horror before. Stop the blame game…our Military is the only thing that can put this together with the Medical community. The Medical community & all of it’s people associated need us now! Tomorrow will be too late.
The main thing is to get the PPEs and equipment to the people who are trying to save us. Our Medical & police are dying..we are putting refrigerated trucks in parking lots for morgues to hold the bodies. We need science and we needed it yesterday. We need TRUTH now! This IS a war!
We can handle the arguments later & the cure as we 'bend the curve’. Get the help to the medical & police, etc. first! God save us all.
Barbara Savard
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!