Letter: COVID-19

Each day for the last 9 months we've been bombarded with COVID statistics; x number cases, x number deaths. Seems to me the message is: get the virus you'll die. This virus is for sure deadly and contagious, but we know we're going to have roughly 60,000 people die of the flu this year and we already have a vaccine. No hysteria about that. To me more useful information than cases/deaths would be tell me where are people getting sick; restaurants, bars, schools, playgrounds, walking their dogs, etc. How many false positives are reported. What are the comorbidity numbers, or how many of the deaths have underlying issues. If masks and social distancing are so effective, why do businesses and schools remained closed? In my humble opinion, seems there is an awful of information they don't want you to know.
Tomas Sitzmann
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
