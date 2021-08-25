Letter: COVID 19

A few days ago I had the distinct displeasure of watching three Fox News entertainment hosts (none of whom have medical degrees) dispense medical advice concerning the coronavirus. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson all suggested that their listeners take either hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin (a livestock deworming medication) to avoid contracting the virus. Both the FDA and the WHO have said that hydroxychloroquine is ineffective in fighting the virus and this is what the FDA has said about ivermectin: "You are not a horse, you are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it!" According to a recent report, ivermectin is "responsible for a spike in poison control calls in Mississippi as people duped by conspiracy theories have.....ingested it." "Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic." Rather than indulge in ill-advised medical quackery, these three conspiracy theorists should stick to what they do best: entertain by dealing in alternate realities.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
