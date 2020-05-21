Letter: Covid-19

I recently saw a picture on CNN of a woman, holding a sign, in protest of Covid-19 restrictions. It had a slashed circle of a face mask which stated "My body, My Choice." This isn't about fear of the virus, as I'm not a germaphobe, but in fact far from it. Personally I am not concerned for my own safety. I take packages at the door, receive take out and bring groceries home without any special precautions. Of course I hand wash and don't touch my face, but nothing really new there. However, I do now wear a mask when shopping or picking up food. Why? Because something my mother taught me before I went to kindergarden: be considerate of others! I recognize my obligation to the rest of society to not pass this thing along. I may be asymptomatic who knows? This person doesn't realize it's not about her ("My Body"). It's about the rest of us also and not her "Choice" alone.
Tom George
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
