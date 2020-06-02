Letter: Covid-19

The United States has now more of its citizens die from Covid-19 (>104,000) than died from all of our 30 wars and conflicts combined (102,684) since the end of WWII. South Korea and the United States had their first Covid-19 case within one day of each other in January. Since then, South Korea has had 271 deaths, and it was able to open up its economy about 2 weeks earlier than the US. This is a national disgrace.
Thomas Doetschman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!