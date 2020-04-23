Letter: Covid-19
We still need to take care.

When the nation can, we could test for the virus per zip code, or manage it

at voting poll sites. Parents will balk at the idea of testing in schools just like

with vaccinations but they will be the minority.

On another note, the amount of people here in Tucson not wearing masks

or social distancing is way out of proportion to what should be occurring.

The nation could address the issue of persons who do not cover their mouths

and do not social distance in some new way as too many just don't believe

these measures do anything. Maybe people should not be let into public

places unless they are wearing a mask or a face covering. Most likely these

people are not washing their hands or their items either.

Another point I should have made some time ago is the matter of money.

I gently dip my money in disinfectant and let it dry.

Best to all.

Mary Jensen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

