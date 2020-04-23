Letter: Covid-19

We still need to take care.
When the nation can, we could test for the virus per zip code, or manage it
at voting poll sites. Parents will balk at the idea of testing in schools just like
with vaccinations but they will be the minority.
On another note, the amount of people here in Tucson not wearing masks
or social distancing is way out of proportion to what should be occurring.
The nation could address the issue of persons who do not cover their mouths
and do not social distance in some new way as too many just don't believe
these measures do anything. Maybe people should not be let into public
places unless they are wearing a mask or a face covering. Most likely these
people are not washing their hands or their items either.
Another point I should have made some time ago is the matter of money.
I gently dip my money in disinfectant and let it dry.
Best to all.
Mary Jensen
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!