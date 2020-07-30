Letter: COVID-19

Far beyond anything remotely resembling a shadow of a doubt, the USA has experienced a catastrophic public health disaster resulting in more cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country in the developed world.
Why did that happen? President Trump and Republican Governors DeSantis--Florida, Abbott--Texas, Kemp--Georgia, and Ducey--Arizona, ignored the scientifically based advice of eminently qualified public health experts and evidence that would have significantly reduced the pandemic.
Clearly, POTUS and his mechanistic minions are Weapons Of Mass Destruction!
Stuart A. Ulanoff
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!