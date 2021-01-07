 Skip to main content
Letter: COVID 19
Letter: COVID 19

Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for the Year in Review which was in the December 31 issue. I only hope that similar articles were published in newspapers throughout the country. It may serve to open the eyes of the naysayers who don't believe the COVID 19 even exists or just how deadly it really is. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have a solid belief in something that materially does not exist, only spiritually. The Year in Review has stories that prove COVID 19 does exist and it is more deadly than the common flu. Recovery does occur but sometimes it takes weeks if not months to recover and even then it leaves behind physical damage to the body. Mask up, wash up and stay at home.

Jerry Lujan

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

