Letter: Covid-19

To the Editor:
Since March, I’ve listened to my family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and strangers react to Covid-19. I’ve seen a pattern: the people I love who have been viscerally affected by this pandemic—two coworkers who were furloughed and not rehired; another friend who lost his job as a chef, and hasn’t been able to see his son, who lives in France; another friend who hasn’t recovered his sense of smell or taste three months after he got Covid--are the ones who are most sanguine. They aren’t weighing in on what the government, the CDC, or people they don’t know should or shouldn’t be doing regarding masks, vaccines, or social distancing. They’re looking for work, or they’re working, masked, 8-12 hours a day. I respect them, admire them, and love them.
Mary Grace Rodarte
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.