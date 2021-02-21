 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Covid-19
View Comments

Letter: Covid-19

  • Comments

To the Editor:

Since March, I’ve listened to my family, friends, neighbors, coworkers, and strangers react to Covid-19. I’ve seen a pattern: the people I love who have been viscerally affected by this pandemic—two coworkers who were furloughed and not rehired; another friend who lost his job as a chef, and hasn’t been able to see his son, who lives in France; another friend who hasn’t recovered his sense of smell or taste three months after he got Covid--are the ones who are most sanguine. They aren’t weighing in on what the government, the CDC, or people they don’t know should or shouldn’t be doing regarding masks, vaccines, or social distancing. They’re looking for work, or they’re working, masked, 8-12 hours a day. I respect them, admire them, and love them.

Mary Grace Rodarte

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 1…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News