Letter: Covid 19

In late August our country reached a milestone of over 6 million cases of the Covid 19 virus resulting in over 180,000 deaths. The US continues to lead the world for the most cases and deaths. This was the result of one man’s sustained campaign of inaction, inadequate response, not listening to experts or following science, promoting false information and politicizing the pandemic whenever possible. He continues by promoting a false narrative of how great we have done under his leadership. Maybe we should recognize his leadership by renaming the virus in the US as the “Trump virus”.
Michael Mount
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
