Letter: Covid 45
On Nov 8, 2016, the COVID 45 virus was discovered in the US following the general election. It spread quickly across the country and has attacked sensible Americans. Symptoms include: skin and hair turning orange; grabbing a woman's private parts because you can; making fun of disabled Americans; dishonoring American Veterans, especially if they were POW's; destroying Constitutional pillars of our democracy; becoming besties with tyrants; infantile name calling of anyone that might disagree with you; blatant racism; commending Nazis as good people; claiming no responsibility for failing to respond to our nation's worst health and economic crisis in decades. Good news though, a vaccine will be available soon. If enough Americans are vaccinated on Nov 3, 2020, COVID 45 can be eradicated. Please vote! 

Howard Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

