Letter: Covid and Biden's border policies helped cause 100,000 drug deaths

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced that for the first time, there has been 100,000 deaths in America from drug overdoses. A major element of that is Fentanyl, commonly smuggled into the country from Mexico. You can blame Covid and Biden's border policies for the drug overdose deaths. Covid because of people having been shuttered in their homes and being depressed. Biden because of his reversal of Trump's border policies except Title 42, wherein FY 2021 a historic record number of over 1,660,000 undocumented entrants were apprehended by the Border Patrol. The Border Patrol has been preoccupied with apprehending these people and processing them. Over 140,000 were unaccompanied minors. Border Patrol has not had the manpower or time to do normal border narcotics interdictions, resulting in more illegal drugs flowing into the country from Mexico. This has all enriched the cartels to our detriment. Biden deserves responsibility for the historic number of people who came here illegally and the historic number of drug overdose deaths!
Alan Jeffords
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.