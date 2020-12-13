Letter: COVID and Hunger Go Hand in Hand; Let's Fix Both

COVID has brought one of the most divisive, chaotic, and out-of-character years America has seen in a while. Homelessness is on the rise at an alarming rate, and one of the biggest struggles contributing to the increased homelessness rate is forced evictions due to landlords trying to squeeze the last dime out of their renters in the midst of a pandemic. New reports predict a possible increase of homelessness by 16% to 29% in Arizona alone.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March, 98% of foodbanks have seen an increase in demand for food assistance; as well as 59% of foodbanks reporting less inventory than normal. One of our goals for the Student PIRGs Hunger and Homelessness campaign was to fundraise $5,000 for local shelters and food pantries, as well as engage some volunteers to increase assistance at the University of Arizona campus pantry and local pantries.
Anthony Campbell
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
